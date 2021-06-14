DPRating (RATING) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $46,274.00

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. DPRating has a total market cap of $568,036.58 and $46,274.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DPRating has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar. One DPRating coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00062641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00022175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.84 or 0.00790189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00084388 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.98 or 0.08001636 BTC.

DPRating Profile

DPRating (RATING) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

