Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sberbank of Russia in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

SBRCY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.39. 75,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Sberbank of Russia has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $17.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17.

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Sberbank of Russia had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter.

Sberbank of Russia Company Profile

Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products.

