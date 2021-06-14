NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.59

Shares of NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 41155 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06.

About NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF)

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

