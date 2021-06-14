Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 263,600 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the May 13th total of 574,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 791,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph Eugene Magaro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,253,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,301.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 132,663 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $343,597.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnwell Industries by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 132,100 shares in the last quarter. 10.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barnwell Industries stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.95. 154,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,749. Barnwell Industries has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 823.91% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

