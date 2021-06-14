Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.36

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.36 and last traded at $35.71, with a volume of 145238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.55.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Tax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Tax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.