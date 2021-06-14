Short Interest in Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Decreases By 48.7%

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the May 13th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 816,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ISNPY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of ISNPY stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.86. The stock had a trading volume of 67,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,645. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $18.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.08.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

