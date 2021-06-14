Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $4.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $207.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,877. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $87.67 and a 52-week high of $212.95.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 9,127 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

