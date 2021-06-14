Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CPT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Colliers Securities began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.86.

Shares of CPT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.19. The stock had a trading volume of 830,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,205. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $135.64. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 120.71, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.55.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,879 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,076. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 647.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

