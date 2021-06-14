Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SLG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $83.32. The stock had a trading volume of 478,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.65. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.07.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 25.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 567.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 52,419 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,710,000 after acquiring an additional 17,438 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $539,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

