Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Imperial Capital

Equities researchers at Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on UEIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley cut their target price on Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

UEIC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.93. The stock had a trading volume of 61,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,907. The company has a market capitalization of $673.52 million, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.60. Universal Electronics has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $65.02.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $150.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 6.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,127. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UEIC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Universal Electronics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Universal Electronics by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP bought a new position in Universal Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.