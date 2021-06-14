Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MGTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTA traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,031. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $552.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGTA. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,237,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 670.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 775,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after buying an additional 674,793 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,104,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,587,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,631,000. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

