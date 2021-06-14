Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.25 Million

Brokerages predict that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will announce sales of $3.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year sales of $21.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $52.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $125.72 million, with estimates ranging from $2.47 million to $324.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.04).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRVB. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,043,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 3.04. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Provention Bio by 407.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. 37.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

