Brokerages Expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $681.53 Million

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to post sales of $681.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $586.90 million to $755.70 million. Mr. Cooper Group reported sales of $630.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year sales of $3.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.27 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COOP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

Shares of COOP traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,937. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.35. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

