Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EUROSEAS LTD. was formed under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 136 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets. Euroseas’ operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2000 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ESEA. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Euroseas from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of Euroseas stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,307. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Euroseas has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.20 million, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). Euroseas had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Analysts predict that Euroseas will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Euroseas during the first quarter worth $336,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Euroseas by 340.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 119,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

