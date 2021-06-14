KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of KUKAF traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 153. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $38.56 and a 52 week high of $70.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.48.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services.

