$62.06 Million in Sales Expected for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to announce sales of $62.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.10 million and the lowest is $58.01 million. PAR Technology reported sales of $45.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year sales of $251.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.75 million to $264.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $293.66 million, with estimates ranging from $276.32 million to $311.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PAR Technology.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.08 million.

PAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Shares of NYSE PAR traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.22. 193,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,560. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.28 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.43. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $90.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in PAR Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAR Technology (PAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.