Zacks: Brokerages Expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.65 Million

Equities analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) will report sales of $2.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.40 million and the highest is $3.06 million. Blink Charging reported sales of $1.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full year sales of $12.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.10 million to $15.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $28.77 million, with estimates ranging from $27.00 million to $30.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 310.60% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLNK shares. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

BLNK stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,571,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,259,931. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.40 and a beta of 3.89. Blink Charging has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $64.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

