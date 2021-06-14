$860,000.00 in Sales Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to report sales of $860,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $480,000.00. Cue Biopharma posted sales of $1.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $7.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $13.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.79 million, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $13.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,168.14% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CUE. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 998.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CUE traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 165,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,403. Cue Biopharma has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $28.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.95.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

