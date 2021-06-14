$1.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to report $1.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the highest is $1.74 billion. Avantor posted sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year sales of $7.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Shares of AVTR stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $33.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,544,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Avantor has a 52-week low of $16.44 and a 52-week high of $33.99.

In other Avantor news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $80,589,334.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,492,284 shares of company stock valued at $108,178,090 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 51.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

