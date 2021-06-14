Short Interest in Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Declines By 64.8%

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a drop of 64.8% from the May 13th total of 225,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 694,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Glencore stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.20. The company had a trading volume of 149,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,266. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66. The company has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Glencore has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $9.48.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GLNCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. AlphaValue upgraded Glencore to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glencore has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

