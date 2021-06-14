MANTRA DAO (OM) Price Tops $0.15

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. MANTRA DAO has a market cap of $46.57 million and $8.01 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MANTRA DAO Profile

MANTRA DAO (CRYPTO:OM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 306,991,108 coins. The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

