1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001456 BTC on popular exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $20.56 million and approximately $48,768.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $263.93 or 0.00653936 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000040 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000486 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

