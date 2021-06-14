Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Short Interest Update

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the May 13th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FRRVY shares. Societe Generale raised Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Grupo Santander raised Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

FRRVY traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.72. 4,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,207. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Ferrovial has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $31.68.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

