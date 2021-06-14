Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HBIA traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.50. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.02. Hills Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $59.15 and a 12 month high of $70.00.
Hills Bancorporation Company Profile
