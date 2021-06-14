Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HBIA traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.50. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.02. Hills Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $59.15 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

Hills Bancorporation Company Profile

Hills Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Hills Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as demand, savings, and time deposits. Its loan products include real estate loans comprising mortgage and construction loans; commercial and financial loans; agricultural loans; and personal, automobile, installment, and other consumer loans.

