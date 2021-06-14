$6.27 Million in Sales Expected for BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will report sales of $6.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.40 million. BrainsWay posted sales of $4.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full-year sales of $26.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.60 million to $27.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $34.30 million, with estimates ranging from $33.40 million to $34.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 19.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on BWAY. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in BrainsWay in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BrainsWay in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BrainsWay in the first quarter worth about $1,084,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BrainsWay in the first quarter worth about $1,173,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in BrainsWay in the first quarter worth about $1,613,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BWAY traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.12. 84,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,030. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62. BrainsWay has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $182.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.60 and a beta of 1.29.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

