Folder Protocol (FOL) Price Hits $1.82 on Major Exchanges

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Folder Protocol has a market cap of $6.43 million and approximately $347,135.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Folder Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.82 or 0.00004505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Folder Protocol has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00062858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.28 or 0.00166737 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.08 or 0.00186072 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $424.61 or 0.01052285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,180.00 or 0.99576254 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Folder Protocol Coin Profile

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,672 coins. Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs . Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com . Folder Protocol’s official website is www.folderlabs.io

Buying and Selling Folder Protocol

