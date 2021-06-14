LockTrip Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $145,207.00 (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last week, LockTrip has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $152.01 million and approximately $145,207.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip coin can currently be purchased for $10.17 or 0.00025195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LockTrip Coin Profile

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

LockTrip Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

