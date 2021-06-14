Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of EQNR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.88. 2,324,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,157,330. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a PE ratio of -25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth $5,555,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth $378,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,731,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,693,000 after acquiring an additional 65,975 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at $1,999,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at $199,000.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

