Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives $43.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.44.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $46.23. 675,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,007. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $49.99.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.