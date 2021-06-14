Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 103.6% from the May 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTOIY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.58. The stock had a trading volume of 17,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,448. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.89. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $39.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.8164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%.

NTOIY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank cut Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group cut Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen began coverage on Neste Oyj in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

