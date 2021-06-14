Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the May 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PEMIF stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $1.18. 94,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,878. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07. Pure Energy Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $2.07.
About Pure Energy Minerals
Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Energy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Energy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.