Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the May 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PEMIF stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $1.18. 94,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,878. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07. Pure Energy Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $2.07.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 1,085 lithium placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,600 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.

