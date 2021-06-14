CertiK Market Cap Tops $55.88 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $55.88 million and $4.65 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can now be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00003076 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CertiK has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00061726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.20 or 0.00167240 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.73 or 0.00185988 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $422.73 or 0.01052077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,324.73 or 1.00359861 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002661 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,647,842 coins and its circulating supply is 45,213,290 coins. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

