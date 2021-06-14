Antiample (XAMP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $905.00

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. Antiample has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $905.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Antiample coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Antiample has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00060694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00022438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.07 or 0.00781649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00083060 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.21 or 0.07877536 BTC.

Antiample Profile

XAMP is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Buying and Selling Antiample

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antiample should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Antiample using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

