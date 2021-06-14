YFValue (YFV) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,534.00

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last week, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YFValue coin can currently be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YFValue has a total market capitalization of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00060694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00022438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.07 or 0.00781649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00083060 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.21 or 0.07877536 BTC.

YFValue Profile

YFValue (CRYPTO:YFV) is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

Buying and Selling YFValue

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFValue should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YFValue using one of the exchanges listed above.

