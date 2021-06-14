Analyzing Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) and Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC)

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) and Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Evolving Systems has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grow Capital has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

13.8% of Evolving Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Evolving Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.9% of Grow Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Evolving Systems and Grow Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolving Systems -0.91% 6.02% 2.85% Grow Capital -11.63% N/A -71.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Evolving Systems and Grow Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolving Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Grow Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Evolving Systems and Grow Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolving Systems $26.35 million 1.03 $640,000.00 N/A N/A Grow Capital $2.37 million 11.23 -$2.35 million N/A N/A

Evolving Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Grow Capital.

Summary

Evolving Systems beats Grow Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Evolving Systems Company Profile

Evolving Systems, Inc. provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless carrier and consumer financial service markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution. Its acquisition and activation solutions also comprise Tertio Service Activation solution used to activate a new subscriber or to add a new service to an existing subscriber; and Number Inventory and Management solution, an automated solution that enables operators to manage their telephone numbers and other communication identifiers. In addition, the company offers customer analytics and value management solutions, such as the Profiling Engine, a rules-driven flexible aggregator, which supports static and ongoing dynamic profiling of subscribers; Campaign Engine that is used to configure and deliver marketing campaigns, and offers to subscribers; Campaign Workflow and Journey Manager, which offers predefined templates for specific types of real-time digital marketing tactics; and Real-time Prediction and Machine Learning Module that enables churn, usage, and revenue predictions. Further, it provides Social Media Integration solution, which enables carriers to expand their engagement with subscribers; and App Promotion solution. Additionally, the company offers customer retention and loyalty solutions that reduces churn, extend the customer lifecycle, and generates revenue from existing subscribers. It also provides marketing advisory, IT, and managed services; and customer value management solutions. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Grow Capital Company Profile

Grow Capital, Inc. operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services. It also provides software customization, licensing, and subscription service contracts, as well as ongoing customization and maintenance services; and ad hoc services, including web hosting, website development, and other complementary professional services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

