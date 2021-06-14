-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) to report ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verso’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.19. Verso reported earnings per share of ($0.99) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 98%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.63 million. Verso had a negative net margin of 20.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRS. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Verso stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,019. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.30. Verso has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $558.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Verso by 41.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verso by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verso during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Verso by 26.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

