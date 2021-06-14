PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Short Interest Update

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, a decline of 55.5% from the May 13th total of 225,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 450,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of PHX Minerals stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $3.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. PHX Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.53 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 million. Research analysts expect that PHX Minerals will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $133,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher T. Fraser purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 232,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,914. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 1,830,762 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,652 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHX. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 29,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

PHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.93.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.