BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, an increase of 125.6% from the May 13th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 14.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.09. The stock had a trading volume of 32,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,823. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $17.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

