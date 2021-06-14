Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) Short Interest Update

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 102.3% from the May 13th total of 593,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 425,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,824,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,827,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,951,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,096,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition by 328.5% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 556,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 427,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.96. 237,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,244. Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $12.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

About Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

