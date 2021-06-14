Zacks Investment Research Lowers Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) to Sell

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Custom Truck One Source Inc. is a provider of specialized truck and heavy equipment solutions to the utility, telecommunications, rail and infrastructure markets principally in North America. The Company’s solutions include rentals, sales, aftermarket parts, tools, accessories and service, equipment production, manufacturing, financing solutions and asset disposal. Custom Truck One Source Inc., formerly known as Nesco Holdings Inc., is based in KANSAS CITY, Mo. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CTOS. Citigroup began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Custom Truck One Source stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 462,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,231. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 0.30. Custom Truck One Source has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail industries in North America. It operates through two segments: Equipment Rental and Sales; and Parts, Tools and Accessories.

