Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE:GWB traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.68. 370,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,177. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Great Western Bancorp has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $35.10.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $120.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

