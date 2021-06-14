Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will post sales of $1.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. Meritage Homes reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year sales of $4.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $6.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $225,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $709,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,975. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,500,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,734,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,159,000 after buying an additional 465,308 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,390,000 after purchasing an additional 361,416 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $31,201,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes stock traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,028. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $66.28 and a fifty-two week high of $120.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

