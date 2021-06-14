NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.30.

Several research firms recently commented on NXTC. Truist raised shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities raised shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get NextCure alerts:

NXTC traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,522. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $225.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of -0.50. NextCure has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $26.93.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that NextCure will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXTC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NextCure by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,181,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after buying an additional 1,113,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NextCure by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,602,000 after purchasing an additional 643,523 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NextCure in the 1st quarter worth $3,203,000. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new position in NextCure in the 4th quarter worth $3,270,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in NextCure in the 1st quarter worth $2,789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.