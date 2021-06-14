BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, a growth of 155.1% from the May 13th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

MUC stock remained flat at $$16.01 during trading on Monday. 92,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,162. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $16.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUC. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,672,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 80,573 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,440,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after acquiring an additional 42,579 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 17,572 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

