BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, a growth of 155.1% from the May 13th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
MUC stock remained flat at $$16.01 during trading on Monday. 92,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,162. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $16.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.40.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
Further Reading: What is operating income?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.