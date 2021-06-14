BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, an increase of 163.7% from the May 13th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 327,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $12.22. 396,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,998. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $12.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 315.3% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

