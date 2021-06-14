Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$52.13.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enbridge to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective (up previously from C$51.00) on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Enbridge stock traded up C$1.16 on Monday, hitting C$49.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,041,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,482,357. The stock has a market capitalization of C$100.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$46.98. Enbridge has a one year low of C$35.80 and a one year high of C$49.46.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$12.19 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.0606212 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 104.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

