Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Receives GBX 62.86 Average PT from Analysts

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 61.67 ($0.81).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 66 ($0.86) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, insider Kate Ringrose sold 26,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72), for a total value of £14,432.55 ($18,856.22).

Shares of LON:CNA traded up GBX 0.52 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 52.76 ($0.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,599,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,074,529. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 55.06. The stock has a market cap of £3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35.69 ($0.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 59.32 ($0.78).

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

