Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMSNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised shares of Temenos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Temenos alerts:

Shares of TMSNY stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,739. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.96. Temenos has a 12-month low of $105.07 and a 12-month high of $172.46.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.