Honest Hits Market Capitalization of $2.52 Million (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last week, Honest has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $29,945.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00061560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.68 or 0.00165873 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.46 or 0.00185212 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.50 or 0.01048486 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,137.99 or 0.99844359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002690 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

