Litecoin Plus Price Reaches $0.0604 on Major Exchanges (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0604 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $166,133.87 and $2,139.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

